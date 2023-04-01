To the editor:

In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting of three 9-year-olds and three staff members at Covenant School in Tennessee on Monday, the Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, Barry Black, opened the day with a prayer:

"Eternal God, we stand in awe of you. Lord, when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers ... to remind our lawmakers of the words of British statesman, Edmond Burke: 'All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.'”

For far too long, some of our elected officials have reacted to the ever-increasing gun violence in our schools with only “thoughts and prayers.” The call from Chaplin Black to go beyond these initial reactions may have fallen on deaf ears. Lawmakers interviewed by CNN reporter Maegan Vazquez indicate there is little enthusiasm among conservatives for gun reform legislation. Senator Lindsey Graham said that he was opposed to banning the AR-15s, and that “red flag laws “would be hard to implement.” In the U.S. House, Tennessee Congressman Tim Buchett said “laws don’t work to curb gun violence.” Jim Jordan of Ohio commented “I believe in the Second Amendment while the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, initially refused to answer any questions about the Nashville shooting and the prospects for gun reform.

As citizens we can join the battle to ensure that more of our children come home to us alive at the end of a school day even if some conservatives continue to drag their feet. We can insist that in exchange for our votes at their next election cycle they pass gun safety measures such as universal background checks and red flag laws. In our communities we can support gun buy-back programs and discounts on the purchase of gun storage equipment

The time to act to protect our children from violence in our schools is NOW. We can be the “the good people.”

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway