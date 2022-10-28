Meyer: Cheney puts country ahead of party

To the editor:

As the clock ticks down to the 2022 midterm elections for governors and state senate and house seats, Liz Cheney, the former U.S. Senator from Arizona, became a 21st Century critic of power like the protagonist in Hans Christen Andersen’s folk tale "The Emperor Has No Clothes" who calls out from the midst of a cheering crowd that their leader is naked without any robes of gold.

In the 2022 midterm elections, voters in Arizona are deciding between a Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and Democrat Katie Hobbs. On Oct. 6, Cheney stepped out from her Republican counterparts and said “I don’t know if I ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would.” She justifies her position citing Lake ‘s claim that she will only honor election results that she agrees with. Cheney stands firmly in opposition to any candidate for office who will not honor election results that are proven to be fair, free and are the very backbone of a democracy.

Cheney repeats her intention to support a Democratic candidate for office when she commits to support Elissa Slotkin who faces Republican Tom Barrett for U.S, Representative to Congress from District 7 in Michigan. She explains, “While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress."

When we go to the polls here in Virginia, we need to vote for individuals who can put country ahead of party as has Cheney. It takes great courage but the alternative is to fill public office with those who seek power with little concern for serving their constituents or in strengthening our democracy as a beacon of hope and integrity to the world.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway