Meyer: Christmas edition appreciated

To the editor:

I so enjoyed the Christmas issue of the Bulletin this year. The Editorial page was devoted primarily to Christmas hymns and the famous letter written by a little girl named Virginia who wrote to her local paper needing reassurance that there was indeed a Santa in spite of what her friends said.

I loved the hymns included in the article and still sing them throughout each Christmas season; yet, it was the story about Virginia who just needed confirmation that a critical element of her holiday experience was still valid and that jolly old St Nick would indeed continue to fill her stocking every year that most resonated with me. As a child, I remember listening to her story told by a radio host often on Christmas Eves and feeling relieved, as I do now, that the magic of Christmas will continue another year.

The final and the best part of the Bulletin’s Christmas edition for 2022 was the Editor’s defense of fruit cake and her pride in watching her own daughter creating this delicacy with a little help from Mom. Fruitcake was always part of my family’s holiday feast. My daughter sent me one last year, but she and the rest of my family don’t share my enthusiasm for its taste. I, however, have no difficulty eating the cake all be myself.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway