Meyer: Don't keep children in ignorance

Thank you for your Accent column entitled “New legislation targeting teachers is like communism" (Holly Kozelsky, Feb. 13). You skillfully built an argument against actions from politicians, who through proposed legislation, House Bill 781, seem actively working to monitor and suppress any material deemed by them to be too divisive/controversial and therefore too dangerous to be used by teachers in the classroom to educate students about history, civics, and current events. You also challenge the efforts of Governor Youngkin, who has set up a tip-line into his office whereby parents with concerns about teachers’ practices as well as the school curriculum can do an ”end run” around the communication channels already in place in school systems to provide outlets for such concerns.

Today’s educators in Virginia are already tasked, among other things, with teaching an academic curriculum, individualizing lesson plans for struggling students, grading papers, conducting parent-teacher conferences, preparing alternative virtual lessons, running active shooter drills, encouraging common sense hygiene practices during this Covid pandemic and substituting for sick/absent colleagues. They are underpaid and often unprotected from the dangers of working in schools with crumbling walls, inadequate/insufficient HVAC and security systems. Most importantly, they are our frontline workers in Virginia’s education system and deserve respect and support well beyond what we currently provide them.

The Accent article is a Valentine’s gift to our teachers and well-deserved. Now, on these days after Feb. 14 it is up to us as citizens to recognize and call out efforts to keep our children ignorant of history, and cultural, racial, and gender diversity. As voters we must reward those politicians who promote policies and funding plans that help develop in each student critical thinking skills and a respect for and understanding of history as a guidepost to meet the challenges of the future.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway