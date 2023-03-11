To the editor:

On March 6, 2023, Forbes business reporter Brian Bushard reported on comments on gender equality made by the UN. Secretary General Antonio Guterres before the UN Security Council. Gutterres cited sexual abuse, lack of educational and employment opportunities and a continuing roll back of reproductive rights for women around the world as significant impediments to greater gender equality. He cautioned that real progress for women’s rights is now “300 years away.”

Yet two days after the UN Secretary’s remarks to the UN, International Women’s Day was celebrated with acknowledgements of women’s outstanding achievements in medicine, education, law, government, media and in faith-based leadership positions over the years.

On this day of celebration, Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC focused her llth Hour news program on a group of Afghan girls who were working to surmount barriers to their education by a Taliban government which bars school attendance beyond 6th grade for girls.. As the girls proudly participated in an international robotics competition. one girl, Afgana Ahmad, when asked what her participation meant to other girls back in her home country, remarked “I can be a voice to my friends.”

At the end of her program on March 8, Ruhle reminded all of us that “When some suffer, we all suffer. The only way we win is together. Together we rise!” There is much work to do to advance women’s rights to education, to opportunities for employment and full access to safe reproductive health care. Let’s organize, protest, and vote to insure a better future for girls and women throughout the world.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway