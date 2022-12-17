Meyer: Hope for tolerance

It’s Saturday as I write this letter against a background of holiday melodies. The latest news reports warn that there are only eight days left to shop, prepare special sides for the turkey or ham and plan for visits with family and friends in-person or by internet.

In particular this year I’m focused on my grandchildren -- one experiencing the final years of high school and the other finishing the first semester of college as a new freshman. Like so many grandparents I am proud of and broadcast their accomplishments and try hard to listen to and even help resolve their concerns and ease the grief from their losses.

As I “Zoom” with my grandchildren this holiday, my hope is that their generation will produce leaders who will confront the challenges of climate control, gun violence in our communities, attacks on democratic election processes and global pandemics with thoughtful debate and creative and collaborative solutions. I hope this generation fully welcomes people of different genders, cultures, socio-economic status, races and sexual identities whether in their families, neighborhoods, businesses, churches and at all levels of government.

On June 7, 2020, the Bulletin published these words on diversity written by President John F Kennedy:

"And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can make this world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most common link is that we all inhabit this small planet."

We all breathe the same air.

Blessing to you all this holiday season.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway