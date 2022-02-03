Meyer: Learning controversy prepares future citizens

To the editor:

An article written under the auspices of The National Council for Social Studies in 1996 addresses an issue still challenging today’s teachers, school boards and concerned parents: How do we handle controversial issues when teaching subjects such as history, civics and science. In their article, “ If It’s Controversial Why Teach It?” the answer comes back that teaching controversial issues prepares students for effective citizenship. Indeed, while studying controversial topics in a classroom setting students can learn both the content and critical thinking skills that prepare them to help make public policy decisions, reach consensus, and manage differences effectively in adulthood.

Representative Jamie Raskin of the U.S. House of Representatives has identified some controversial issues from history as “unthinkables” in his book by the same name, Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy. Raskin writes that some events in history such as genocide of Native Americans, enslavement of African Americans, the Holocaust against Jews and other minorities, and the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, are so untenable that we may “navigate” around them “unthinkingly” and even “unfeelingly.”

Today’s teachers in Virginia and states around the country face increasing angst from some parents, school boards and governors over how to best teach, if at all, the “unthinkables.” Tip lines have been set up to document parent and student concerns over perceived inappropriate readings and language used by teachers covering these topics. Lesson plans and teaching strategies have become the focus of politicians and their supporters with the ultimate risk that children will grow to adulthood unprepared to make the decisions necessary to avoid the tragic mistakes of history.

Cicero, a Roman scholar and philosopher, best reminds us of what is at stake today if we deny our children a clear and unbiased understanding of the past: “… to be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child.”

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.