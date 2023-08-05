To the editor:
Saturday afternoon, July 29, four churches joined to praise the beauty of America, the diversity of its people and the heroism of its military men and women who have fought to secure our many freedoms over the years. Choirs from Fieldale United Methodist Church (UMC), along with Fork Mountain UMC, Bethlehem UMC and Fieldale Baptist Church were accompanied by organ and piano medleys and solos enhanced by a bell choir performance producing sounds so sweet and thrilling as to bring tears of joy and pride to all in attendance. Many in the audience were moved to join in familiar choruses from "God Bless America," "You’re A Grand Old Flag," "Let There Be Peace on Earth" and "This Land Is Your Land."
Thanks is owed to the many voices raised on Saturday and especially to the skills of Martin Harris, Jr. music director, organist and pianist from Fieldale UMC and Mary Jane Fields, music director and Sharon Wigington pianist, both of Fieldale Baptist Church. These talented vocalists and musicians reminded us that a sense of community and pride in country are so important to maintain a strong nation.
Carol Meyer
Ridgeway