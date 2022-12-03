Meyer: Remember peace this season

To the editor:

'Tis the season to make merry, to shop, to feast, to decorate, to gift and to gather with family and friends for worship according to our many faiths. Yet it is also a time when the demands of each day to make this a perfect holiday for ourselves and for all we love brings feelings of exhaustion, frustration and loneliness from losses of those we held so dear. As we move through this holiday season, a prayer whose author is unknown but often attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi of Italy, can bring comfort to each of us.

Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.

Where there is hatred let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

When there is sadness, joy.

O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;

Not so much to be understood as to understand;

Not so much to be loved as to love;

For it is in the giving that we receive;

It is in the pardoning that we are pardoned;

It is in dying that we awaken to eternal life.

My friends, fellow writers and readers, enjoy your holiday. Keep safe and healthy.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway