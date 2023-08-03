During Pride Month, June 2023, the Santicoy Elementary School in the Los Angeles Unified School District experienced three days of anti-gay protests over the reading aloud of a book, "The Big Book of Families," during a school assembly. A single sentence from the book stating that some families included two mommies or two daddies triggered the fears of some ultra-conservative local parents and outside district agitators that children were being “sexualized” to tolerate and even experiment with different gender identities.

Into the fray stepped Jackie Goldberg, President of this LA School District since January, herself a lesbian and proud parent of a son and a grandparent as well. Goldberg read aloud the offending sentence from the Big Book at a district meeting and reminded the attendees that parents had been notified in advance of the assembly that the book would be read and that they could request that their children be excused from the event. She made a passionate defense of the school’s efforts to promote inclusion and diversity using her own experiences with harassment and threats to encourage others to greater compassion and empathy for gay children and adults. She concluded her remarks with a compelling demand for equal treatment of gay individuals like herself saying: You don’t have to accept me … like or love me, but you better treat me as a decent human being as I will treat you … that’s how it’s done here.