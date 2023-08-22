During Pride Month, in June, the Santicoy Elementary School in the the Los Angeles Unified School District experienced three days of anti-gay protests over the reading aloud of a book, "The Big Book of Families," during a school assembly. A single sentence from the book stating that some families included two mommies or two daddies triggered the fears of some ultra-conservative local parents and outside district agitators that children were being “sexualized” to tolerate and even experiment with different gender identities.

Into the fray stepped Jackie Goldberg, president of this LA School District, herself a lesbian and proud parent of a son and a grandparent as well. Goldberg read aloud the offending sentence from the Big Book at a District meeting and reminded the attendees that parents had been notified in advance of the assembly that the book would be read and that they could request that their children be excused from the event. As reported on June 8, by Howard Blume, a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, Goldberg gave a passionate defense of the school’s efforts to promote inclusion and diversity using her own experiences with harassment and threats to encourage others to greater compassion and empathy for gay children and adults. She concluded her remarks with a compelling demand for equal treatment of gay individuals like herself saying, “You don’t have to accept me…like or love me, but you better treat me as a decent human being as I will treat you … that’s how it’s done here.”

Fast forward to Aug. 17, when the Roanoke County School Board in Virginia approved a policy which said “ in matters of sports, bathrooms and more, students’ gender will be considered to be the same as their birth sex…” Further, should parents request that their child be addressed with their preferred pronouns or names, no staff member or non-trans student would be required to use the alternatives in order to protect the religious and ideological freedoms of the straight community. The meeting inspired 26 speakers to address the board with all but four opposing the policy. Sheriff deputies moved to arrest one parent, Brent Brewer, who objected to law enforcement efforts to silence the passionate objections of the majority of the parents. Mike Gangloff of The Roanoke Times, present at the Board meeting, reported on the comments of Dr. Ryan White, a psychiatrist, who explained that “marginalizing a group of students through the recent policies should be seen as child neglect.”

In a nation whose founding document proclaims to protect the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of all its citizens, we need more people like Goldberg, Brewer, and White to stand up in defense of gay individuals in communities around the country. Too many school boards, small and large businesses, state and local governments and even faith communities act out of irrational fears of people with different gender identities working to deny them access to everything from health care, to sports to the sacrament of marriage. We can and must do better.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway