To the editor:

On Feb. 13, my daughter called me with a message that shook me to my very core: An active shooter was on the campus of Michigan State University, the school where my grandson lives, studies and spends time with friends. Newscasters at the scene reported that students had been killed and wounded; the final casualty count would be 3 dead and 5 seriously wounded and countless others terrorized for hours by a shooter loose on the campus with a gun. Fortunately, my grandson and many other students were spared an untimely death or serious injury. The survivors were told to go home and return to school in a week -- their campus now a massive crime scene where investigators would replace students and classrooms become morgues.

Sadly, the MSU shooter incident will take its place with 68 other mass shootings in 2023. Like its tragic counterparts, the MSU shooting incident will be the topic of 24/7 news reports and contentious debates over how to stop gun violence and then it will fade from memories to be replaced by yet another tragic shooting.

This cycle of senseless, violent attacks on innocent children and adults by gun-wielding extremists and mentally disturbed individuals must be stopped. Likewise, the idea embraced by some political leaders that gun violence is the “new normal” and that no legislation will stop it must be rejected. Instead, we should vote for legislators, who support and sponsor universal background checks, safe gun storage requirements. and red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of individuals whose behaviors show they are a danger to themselves/others. These actions will not take away guns from responsible gun owners but they will demonstrate that we value the lives of our loved ones and are willing to take actions to protect them.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway