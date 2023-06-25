To the editor:

In the Bulletin’s June 9, 2023 issue our community was introduced to the new Superintendent of Henry County Schools, Dr. Ann Blake-Lewis. In an interview reported by Monique Holland, Dr Blake-Lewis explained her priorities when making decisions about the education of children: For me it’s always about putting students first…That’s just a winning attitude to take… It may not always be about adults being comfortable but it’s going to be…about what is going to be best for students.

Today some adults, politicians and parents alike, have expressed increasing discomfort with certain books they claim to be of “questionable content” often books with themes related to racial injustice or LGBTQ+ lifestyles. Efforts to have these books restricted by age or even banned entirely from school libraries have escalated. Teachers who use these books to teach history and to encourage their students to understand, respect and work cooperatively with all their fellow classmates regardless of race, culture, and gender identity face angry criticism from parents and even the prospect of job loss.

Kevin Scott, English Department Chair of the University of West Florida, warns about the danger of restricting and banning books in our schools. Scott cautions that denying students opportunities to read about people different from them is “closing them off.” He warns that students will be less prepared to face a complex and diverse world and the people who live in it.

To be responsible parents and citizens we need to embrace the philosophy of our new Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Blake-Lewis. We need to put the needs our children to successfully navigate the challenges of their future ahead of any parochial ideologies we may hold.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway