Millner: Appreciation for Draper

In anticipation and preparation for the celebration of the [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] holiday and Black History [Month] in February, I share my comments.

I thank Mrs. [Imogene] Draper for all your work - including providing the hand and feet, resources, efforts, co-opting and tapping in to community resources - leading to recognition of the old Dry Bridge School with the culmination of a historic marker.

What is significant is historical documentation and the opportunity to tell "our story." Our story needs to be preserved and told. I am happy that the ceremony went well which you can take as a note of tribute.

Now the Dry Bridge School has been recognized officially with a marker for future generations to know about the history.

Again, included in “our story” is the leadership, self-help initiative and great teachers who knew how to teach - while loving and pouring into little hearts and minds - the meaning of being “somebody” and the motivation as well as support needed to ensure success. You are smart, intelligent and "can learn and you will learn." Remember! Your performance is representative of the race - and a great motivation for both of us - teacher and student, and the hard work and survival of our ancestors who had little help or support from the majority community.

Our history is our story. It is monumental what we as a race have done and achieved.

The Dry Bridge School Project:

1. Puts a spotlight on Black history in our community and the brilliant education achievement among the race.

2. What need be a reclaiming of the school building itself, restoring it and repurposing for a worthy cause.

3. The project will be an inspiration for further efforts re-claiming and documenting more of our historical treasures which need the same kind of attention and preservation before they are lost forever.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.