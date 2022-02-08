Millner: County should allow reversion

To the editor:
What happens after a bill is passed that allows the citizens of Martinsville to vote on whether they want to revert to a town and they vote to remain a city. Will that solve all of Martinsville's financial problems? The answer is NO, so where do they go from there?
Here are a few facts that we should consider:
- There are 41 independent cities in the US and 38 of them are in Virginia. If they are not economically and strategically feasible in the rest of the US, why in Virginia?
- Of the three cities (South Boston in 1995, Clifton Forge in 2001 and Bedford in 2013) that started the process, none stopped or were stopped by the courts.
- Cities do not revert to town status when they are financially healthy.
Martinsville City is in a death-spiral for the following reasons:
- The closing of the textile and furniture industries and the city not being able to attract other industries of their size.
- White-flight in the sixties and seventies as higher income families and businesses moved from the city.
- The city's insistence to hold on to an albatross (its school system), which is draining approximately one-third of its budget annually. A contract for service, (such as the one done with Fairfax City and County) would resolve this problem (at least for a time).
- It is landlocked and has an aging infrastructure, (its water and sewage plants, jail and its electrical system), just to name a few.
If the county residents were asked to vote on the issue, I am sure that an overwhelming majority of the county resident would vote for the city to remain a city. I, for one county resident, think that we should allow the city to revert to a town. I believe that we should the Christian thing about it as stated in the Bible in Roman 12:1, "We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves." If we were to spend more time on figuring out ways to work together, for the betterment of all, rather on keeping us separated, we would be better off as a community of ONE.
Curtis R. Millner Sr.
Henry County