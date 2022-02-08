Millner: County should allow reversion

What happens after a bill is passed that allows the citizens of Martinsville to vote on whether they want to revert to a town and they vote to remain a city. Will that solve all of Martinsville's financial problems? The answer is NO, so where do they go from there?

If the county residents were asked to vote on the issue, I am sure that an overwhelming majority of the county resident would vote for the city to remain a city. I, for one county resident, think that we should allow the city to revert to a town. I believe that we should the Christian thing about it as stated in the Bible in Roman 12:1, "We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves." If we were to spend more time on figuring out ways to work together, for the betterment of all, rather on keeping us separated, we would be better off as a community of ONE.