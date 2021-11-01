 Skip to main content
Millner: Dillard has shown he can work successfully
To the Editor:

I endorse, support and wholeheartedly encourage all Iriswood District residents to vote for Garrett Dillard, on Nov. 2, for Iriswood District representative on Henry County board of supervisors.

Garrett has prepared himself academically and has gained extensive experience as an educator, high school coach and school administrator to do the job as supervisor. Additionally, he has shown his devotion to and care for the citizens of the Iriswood District by his effort in the Stop the Violence movement in the Sandy Level community. He has shown that he can work successfully with the Henry County police in curbing violence and drug-dealing within the county. As an educator, he will work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Henry County are well educated and trained to be better able to grow a more vibrant economy in the future.

Garrett's vision for Henry County is to "Revision Henry County," prepare it for the future and make it a government "of the people, by the people and for the people." He returned to the Iriswood District of Henry County because he wanted to give back, and that he has and will continue to do as the next Iriswood District supervisor on the Henry County board of supervisors.

Curtis Millner Sr.

Martinsville

