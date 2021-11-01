Millner: Dillard has shown he can work successfully

Garrett has prepared himself academically and has gained extensive experience as an educator, high school coach and school administrator to do the job as supervisor. Additionally, he has shown his devotion to and care for the citizens of the Iriswood District by his effort in the Stop the Violence movement in the Sandy Level community. He has shown that he can work successfully with the Henry County police in curbing violence and drug-dealing within the county. As an educator, he will work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Henry County are well educated and trained to be better able to grow a more vibrant economy in the future.