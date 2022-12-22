Millner: Use surplus for upkeep and beautification

A WTKR TV, (Richmond), News Release, dated Jul. 21, 2022 stated, “Virginia ends fiscal year 2022 with a nearly $2 billion general fund surplus”. It went on to say, “Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia ended the fiscal year 2022 with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus”. As a result of this, many Virginians received a $250.00 tax rebate, (I did not receive one even though I paid and filed VA Income Tax for the year 2022 before July 1, 2022.)

My complaint is that the state should have, and still can, use part of that money for the purpose that it was raised initially, the upkeep and beautification of the state highways, to include bridges, and byways.. Our highways have been neglected for the past 10 years. As I have traveled up and down the East Coast this past year I have noticed that our highways are the most neglected in upkeep and beautification. Just look at Our major highways, (Route 58 and 220 and the Bypass), the vegetation needs cutting back and the shrubbery in the median of the Bypass needs trimming, or cut it down. How do we expect to attract tourists?