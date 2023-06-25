To the editor:

My mother and I are going to miss Holly, past editor for the Martinsville Bulletin, so much. She provided so much local information to us. Whoever takes over her position, I hope you can follow in her big footsteps.

She is the only one who has ever given great gardening tips, recipes, information about the city and county that is needed, about lost pets, and actually about anything that concerns Mother Nature.

The first time that I met her, she came to my back door and invited me to a plant swap. This helped me provide a Pollinator Garden in my front yard. And she looked at me and said we were kindred spirits. Then she came to my yard sale, and told me again that we were kindred spirits.

My mama loves her as I am sure all of us do. We hate to see her go but we know she is on the path of what makes her who she is. A very caring and beautiful person inside and out! And spreading love to all of MOM nature’s creatures!

Blessed be Holly!

Rhonda Mills

Martinsville