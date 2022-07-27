Mitchell: Citizens need their power back

To the editor:

Martinsville, the city without limits. The newspaper's opinion article “Martinsville is highest in Va’s new study on incarceration” (July 26) has given city leaders another wake-up call. But there have been many calls to wake up but it seems they are still asleep.

In a nutshell, the opinion reports that Martinsville incarcerates more people in the state of Virginia. That is a milestone for a population around 14,000 people. To top it off there have been other reports about the poverty, health, drug use, dilapidated properties and unemployment in the city. These issues have become a cycle that impedes city development in the long run.

Do leaders see a pattern and practice here? It seems not. They are more concerned about reversion, closing city schools, selecting council sympathizers to the school board, uptown beautification and opening up small businesses every now and then. Also, spending hundreds of thousand dollars on legal fees to stop citizens from voting on reversion.

The reasons these critical issues continue in the city is obvious. Some leaders can’t really offer any concrete solutions. The citizens of Martinsville do have a hand in this problem. Stop electing into office those that give the face that everything will be alright, because it's not reality.

Citizens of Martinsville need to put the power of change back into their own hands. Go out and vote because the city is yours and not that of outside speculators. Nelson Mandela said, “It always seems impossible until it is done.”

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville