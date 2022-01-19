Mitchell: City, county avoid addressing equity issues in reversion

To the editor:

In the report it encourages parties to "engage with cultural leaders in the community to promote and cultivate a greater spirit of unity going forward." This is a finding from the Commission on Local Government, Virginia. It comes from a Report On The City of Martinsville - Henry County Voluntary Settlement Agreement, October 2021. The Commission reported their findings concerning reversion and the effects on both parties.

There is much promotion by both parties concerning the economic impact of reversion. In the Commissions' report it addressed an issue that neither party want to discuss, equity-related issues. The report stated, "While both communities experience elevated levels of poverty and unemployment, this matter is more acutely experienced within the City among its minority populations, who historically have been marginalized and underrepresented in local governments."

The city of Martinsville's population and schools is a primary issue in the reversion process, but City Council has marginalized this issue. The Commission report stated, "the City is one of the most racially diverse areas in the region, and hosts a primarily Black or African American population compared to the County." Also, this report from the Commission went on to say, "These concerns bring to mind the long history of racial tensions cause by historical injustices imposed upon - including systemically - minority populations."

The Henry County government is situated to fight reversion in court. The Commission made a statement, "the proposed settlement agreement will not promote harmony and cooperation for the larger community to thrive."

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville

