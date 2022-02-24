Mitchell: Council members don't respect citizens

This saying goes back to the 1800s: Too big for one's britches. This means to have a big head, to be over-confident or full of one’s self. Now on to the situation at Martinsville city council meeting (Feb. 22).

The exchanges concerning use of ARPA funds. Councilwomen [Tammy] Pearson, concerned about the community stated, “We should find out what the city residents and businesses want before a list was developed.”

Vice Mayor [Jennifer] Bowles with Mayor [Kathy] Lawson went bad-cop, good-cop with Councilwomen Pearson as if this was a custodial interrogation. Vice-Mayor Bowles stated, “If you don’t have a handle on this, how do you think the citizens would?”

The citizens are currently under assault by some members of the city council who are determined not to allow the citizens right to vote on reversion. Now some council members feel that the citizens are not intelligent enough to understand funding expenditures.

The only way to understand what happened at the council meeting is to quote two well respected leaders.

Thurgood Marshall, Supreme Court Justice, said, "Each of you, as an individual, must pick your own goals. Listen to others, but do not become a blind follower."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "Some people feel, you make your case, if they listen to you, fine, if they don't, that's it. That's not what leadership is. Leadership is trying to continue to make a case."

The city of Martinsville has entered a watery period in governance with reversion being the fire storm.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville

