Mitchell: Elected officials have duty to citizens

To the editor,

The 2023 Martinsville City Council has handed down their decision. In a 3-2 vote Martinsville’s efforts for reversion to a town was eliminated and sent to a watery grave. Most of the city citizens and county disagreed with this contentious reversion process. The 2022 city council status quo failed to win the marathon race because they could not swim upstream.

There is a feeling of relief and noticeable joy of community people. At city council meeting (Jan. 10) the two dissenting voters of the former status quo were visibly upset that three members of council would do such a thing. Maybe they had a lapse of memory that they were democratically elected and the citizens supported their efforts. Maybe the two dissenting voters of the 2022 council forgot basic democracy principals.

Elected officials sometimes forget their seats are leased to them for a period of time by the citizens who elected them. If they do not fulfill their obligation the people have rights to terminate that lease when it comes up for renewal.

Moving forward is a hard pill to swallow by those who lost the race and outcomes. Although they were elected by the people their pride stands in the way of progress. They just need to break the pill in half and take it slowly and drink the clean glass of water that they have just been handed. Moving forward in 2023 is progress, and looking over your shoulder is wise.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville