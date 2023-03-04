To the editor:

The headlines in Martinsville Bulletin read “Hobson, Renick, Boaz; Win Seats On Council: First Negro Elected, Leads Ticket; Stone Defeated” the year is 1968. It was Black history when William Hobson owner of Hobson’s Exxon Station, 1009 West Fayette St., was elected. Hobson first ran for Council in 1950. His wife was Virgia Hobson, Guidance Counselor at Martinsville High School.

The sub-caption of this story says “Single-shot Win, But was it?” There is the long standing belief that when it comes to Black elected council members in Martinsville it only happens when Black residents vote for one Black candidate. In 1968 there were eight precincts: West End, Albert Harris, West Church Street Fire Station, South Side Fire Station, Patrick Henry Elementary, Druid Hills Elementary, Clearview Elementary, and Lake Lanier Boathouse. In this election Hobson’s combined precincts votes gave him the win and he became the first Negro mayor of the city.

Since the 1968 election of first African American Mayor William Hobson there have been some changes on the city council. Women were elected and served as mayor, young adults were elected and a variety of individuals from various backgrounds. But there is one saying in 2023 that needs be put to rest: “The First" is no longer relevant.

William Hobson broke the color and political barrier in the city of Martinsville. Next year during Black History Month we should expand our views concerning the many African American who contributed to the city and their history.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville