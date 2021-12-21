Mitchell: Ironic placement of markers

To the editor:
It was at the Martinsville city council meeting (Dec. 14) that the vice-mayor made an announcement concerning the Martinsville Seven. It was reported that a marker recognizing them will be placed at the historical courthouse where the young men were tried, convicted, and sentence to death. Also, on the same courthouse lawn is a statue erected “To The True Confederate Soldiers of Henry." On the statue is an inscription, Gloria Victis (“glory to the vanquished”). How ironic?
Lawrence Mitchell
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today