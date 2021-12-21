Mitchell: Ironic placement of markers

It was at the Martinsville city council meeting (Dec. 14) that the vice-mayor made an announcement concerning the Martinsville Seven. It was reported that a marker recognizing them will be placed at the historical courthouse where the young men were tried, convicted, and sentence to death. Also, on the same courthouse lawn is a statue erected “To The True Confederate Soldiers of Henry." On the statue is an inscription, Gloria Victis (“glory to the vanquished”). How ironic?