Mitchell: It's time for a change

To the editor:

This expresses why LC Jones and Aaron Rawls should be elected to Martinsville City Council (read my letters "Vote for Jones and Rawls" dated Oct. 9 and Oct. 21). It’s time for change; we all have been there. It’s like a medical emergency you have had that warns, time to make some lifestyle changes.

Enough said why the city council incumbents need to be replaced. There is the saying, “I’ll take it with a grain of salt.” If you believe that some members of the city council were not aware of the new personnel policy instituted by the city that affected LC Jones, I have a grain of salt that is up for sale.

The campaign journey has been long. The situation people are facing is like a hiker who has traveled their same trail for years. Then they face an obstruction and have to deviate from it to reach their destination. On this new trail they see the beauty they have been missing. They think to themselves that they should have traveled this way before. LC Jones and Aaron Rawls is that new trail you have been missing.

It’s time to change and take a new journey. There are the city schools that educate your children, giving them the knowledge for their future. They have to be protected from unknown sources. Not often citizens get to chose before they are told what to accept. Let's be nonpartisan on this. Take the new trail marked LC Jones and Aaron Rawls.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville