Mitchell: Officials give excuses, not solutions

To the editor:

The newspaper’s story “Pearson called upon to resign” (Aug. 11) had interesting information about the city council meeting. This opinion is not about the private issues concerning councilwoman Pearson. This concerns the City Attorney Eric Monday’s legal presentation regarding the enforcement of property maintenance violations.

City Attorney Eric Monday took the podium and gave sound legal reasoning. He stated, “The government’s ability to do anything about a person’s private property is limited.” This fits into the category of a good excuse based on legal reasoning. Mr. Monday could have taken the podium as assistant city manager and offered positive solutions about the citizen’s concerns and ways to solve the problems. He does hold both positions but it is the city council that determines what position they want him to represent.

The dilemma: Mr. Monday could have taken the podium as assistant city manager and if a legal issue came up he could consult with the city attorney for legal advice. In this situation, talk with himself. This is why the separation of powers in government is important. The citizens would most likely rather hear from just the assistant city manager and not his attorney.

The concerns of individual property owners about what is happening in their community is important. It concerns property values, health, safety and the overall well being of the community. Some city leaders have canny abilities to offer logical excuses when they can not come up with logical solutions which is a responsibility of city government.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville