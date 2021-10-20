Mitchell: Reynolds against 'inclusive schools'

Reynolds against ‘inclusive schools’ To the editor:





There is a saying ‘going down the rabbit hole,’ referring to a journey that could be strange, problematic, difficult, complex or chaotic. The city of Martinsville is on its journey of reverting to a town, and the rabbit hole is no longer hidden in the bushes. The primary rabbit hole is the ideas of how to combine the school systems.

On Nov. 2, there will be an election in Henry County and who will be members of the school board. This election of school board members will directly affect decisions on what to do with the Martinsville school system. This directly affects the students of the city, but the citizens of the city can not vote in the Henry County election.

Ray Reynolds, candidate for the school board, offered his opinion of what should happen if he is elected. He said he will create a specific school to help non-English students and possibly change Martinsville High to a transition school (special education) and a trade school. He believes kids need to get a ‘proper’ education. This sounds like a early 1960s segregation plan to have some students taken out of the main stream school system.