Mitchell: Vote for Jones, Rawls

To the Editor:

The Nov. 8 elections for Martinsville City council, no need to go over the particulars. This subject involves admissions of mistakes with no repercussions.

This has been one of the themes of city council incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner. The public interviews and debates over weeks provided an overview into their re-election campaigns. Admissions that they have made mistakes but want citizens to give them four more years. They both have a combined service of about 20 years but many city problems persist.

Have you made up your mind who you will vote for? If not, why?

You should know about how your life has been over the past years, what needs to be changed, what has been answered, and what information has been withheld?

Also, the jury is still out on why incumbents Bowles and Turner deserve four more years?

Then there are those handlers working behind the scene who constructed a new personnel policy that directly affects candidate LC Jones' service as a City Council member and all city employees.

Candidates LC Jones and Aaron Rawls have given visions of how Martinsville can be revitalized with help through direct participation with citizens and business.

The voters of Martinsville are at a crossroads. Some will vote for the two nostalgia incumbents. Their are those who will vote for LC Jones and Aaron Rawls because they are the best representatives for the future with a new vision for Martinsville.

Voting is really easy -- just check the right box!

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville