Mitchell: Vote for Rawls and Jones

To the editor:

The time is here -- you can participate; early voting the Nov. 8 elections. The Martinsville candidate signs have come to streets and homes. They represent City Council incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner and new candidates L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls.

City Council incumbent Bowles first ran for office with a new perspective. But after years on Council, perspective turned out to be same-old with just a different twist. City Council incumbent Turner continues to run on same views and is not going to be influenced or changed.

The new candidates for city council, Jones and Rawls, enter this election with a mission: To return respect for citizens who feel they have been pressured towards reversion by most present City Council members. Sometimes some members act like a public defender who tells their citizen to make it easy and plead guilty for a lesser sentence, but the citizen is ready to fight because they know their innocence.

It is time for citizens of the city to vote towards replacing incumbents Bowles and Turner who have given citizens tainted advice. The Martinsville schools are not a burden; they are a blessing that should be respected and preserved.

Candidates L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls are not political status quo. They give the citizens a choice for their future. Not often residents get to choose before they are told what to accept. There comes a situation sometimes at the right time that presents benefits. Consider voting for L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville