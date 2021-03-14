MY WORD: A little mercy would go a long way

On March 2 schools across the country participated in “Read Across America.” Coincidently, March 2 is Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Loudoun County Public Schools were said to have banned Dr. Seuss at this year’s literacy event. Well, the truth is that Loudoun County schools simply did not highlight his books during this literacy event.
Dr. Seuss can’t be that bad considering President Obama said in 2015, “Pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr. Seuss.”
In 2010 Michelle Obama read “The Cat in the Hat” to a room of school kids. Why all the current uproar?
I grew up reading “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “Hop on Pop,” but I don’t remember anything racist in them. Titles like, “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street,” and “If I Ran a Zoo” are noted as his “problematic” books.
I think that people are more upset that while in college, Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss’ real name) played in a live performance wearing “black face” the entire time.
When is “cancel culture” going to stop? If we search hard enough, we can find something to be offended about anywhere.
As I thought of the Seuss books, I thought of how leftists argue against citizens owning firearms in their homes. The argument goes, “Why do you need guns in your house? The police have guns; just call them.”
That's said by some of the same crowd that spent months calling for police to be defunded. That argument is like saying, “Why do you need a home library? The government provides a library where you can check out books.”
Well, a time may come where the tax-funded library no longer carries the Dr. Seuss books I want to read to my children. See what I mean?
A final question about Dr. Seuss. Did not Gov. Ralph Northam wear blackface, too, and yet he remains beloved by many in the Democratic community?
Someone says, “Northam apologized.” Plenty of people have apologized for past “wrongs,” and yet the mob still cries out for their banishment.
That’s one of my problems with today’s “cancel culture:” There is zero forgiveness. Because there’s zero forgiveness people are hesitant of even attempting to right their wrongs because they see no hope either way. Everyone has done something that they are ashamed of.
Do we never get to live down our pasts? Jesus said in Matthew 5:5 that to get mercy you must first give mercy.
I say we cancel “cancel culture.”