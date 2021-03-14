MY WORD: A little mercy would go a long way

That's said by some of the same crowd that spent months calling for police to be defunded. That argument is like saying, “Why do you need a home library? The government provides a library where you can check out books.”

Well, a time may come where the tax-funded library no longer carries the Dr. Seuss books I want to read to my children. See what I mean?

A final question about Dr. Seuss. Did not Gov. Ralph Northam wear blackface, too, and yet he remains beloved by many in the Democratic community?

Someone says, “Northam apologized.” Plenty of people have apologized for past “wrongs,” and yet the mob still cries out for their banishment.

That’s one of my problems with today’s “cancel culture:” There is zero forgiveness. Because there’s zero forgiveness people are hesitant of even attempting to right their wrongs because they see no hope either way. Everyone has done something that they are ashamed of.

Do we never get to live down our pasts? Jesus said in Matthew 5:5 that to get mercy you must first give mercy.

I say we cancel “cancel culture.”