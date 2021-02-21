MY WORD: A young Republican's take on society

To the local and state GOP committees, or anyone else affiliated with the Republican Party, I am not writing you in an angry, hostile manner but instead, suggestive and respectful.

As a young voter who has identified as a Republican his whole educated life, I feel strongly misrepresented and ignored by the current party. I know by the views and attitudes of my peers and young voters like me, there will be no future for the Grand Old Party if it’s affiliates keep going down the path they are on now.

I hear countless stories from my friends that their parents tell them time and time again that they “will not have a liberal snowflake daughter or son.” This is the exact attitude that will eventually destroy you. Yes, your kids and grandkids have more progressive views than your own, but it is by no means political. It is entirely generational.

You assume that our ideologies are a byproduct of the “socialist social media” or “liberal professors,” but this is completely false. Even if you disagree with your kids and grandkids, be proud of them for forming their own opinions and thoughts and not sticking to the safe opinions they’ve been hearing in their houses throughout their lives.