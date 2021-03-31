MY WORD: Beware why some voted against stimulus

I would like for all the liberal voters out there to take time to go online and see what the $1.9 trillion stimulus has included.
When you listen to most sources, all you hear is the American people are being helped immensely by the $1,400 payments that are going out. Obviously, those people do not want the public to know really where the money is headed, because they know it would make them angry at Democrats.
It goes without saying that none of the Republicans voted for this bill , with only one Democrat actually voting against it.
The main point that some in the media are trying to make is that the Republicans don’t care about the citizens and just vote against everything. The main point with the Republicans is that this is borrowed money and at some time it will have to be repaid.
Some have estimated that the $1,400 with time and interest will cost the taxpayer about $6,000 Look at the bill and decide for yourself. Do your research and see why people voted the way they did. The source of funds is not a bottomless pit.
Here are some of the things that the $1.9 trillion is going for: $1,400 payments to prisoners and the families of some illegal immigrants [who have Social Security numbers], or as liberals refer to as undocumented people. Billions go to the states, some of which have huge deficits, like California and New York, then aid for farmers of color, support for failing pension systems, tax relief for failing student borrower programs, $35 billion in subsidies to help prop up Obamacare (you know, the Affordable Care Act, which has never been affordable).
One thing about the farmers, all of them are suffering regardless of color. This issue dates back to 2012 and reflected 18,000 farmers of color in the country [current data show there to be about 45,000]. The total numbers have been on the decline of all farmers, yet the number used in this study and analysis was 84,000, which is a greatly exploded figure (Pigford vs. Glickman, a lawsuit filed in 1999, source of the funds analysis).
All farmers are growing crops to feed us all. Color is not a factor and doesn’t deserve even a mention. The government is also using taxpayers’ funds for this program, so there should be no reference to color or purporting any type of discrimination coming from the government.
We all thought that was what the Civil Rights Act was all about, but it just depends on which side of the fence one happens to reside.
As many have said, Enjoy your high gas prices now, which after 90 days are up about 50 cents a gallon. We have conceded our Southern Border security to what looks like an open border.
I believe Congressman Kevin McCarthy from California said it best, “If you are a member of the swamp, you do pretty well under this bill. But for the American people, it means serious problems on the horizon, assuming there is an horizon.”
The days of “Americans first” are history.
The writer is a resident of Spencer.