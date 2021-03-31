MY WORD: Beware why some voted against stimulus

I would like for all the liberal voters out there to take time to go online and see what the $1.9 trillion stimulus has included.

When you listen to most sources, all you hear is the American people are being helped immensely by the $1,400 payments that are going out. Obviously, those people do not want the public to know really where the money is headed, because they know it would make them angry at Democrats.

It goes without saying that none of the Republicans voted for this bill , with only one Democrat actually voting against it.

The main point that some in the media are trying to make is that the Republicans don’t care about the citizens and just vote against everything. The main point with the Republicans is that this is borrowed money and at some time it will have to be repaid.

Some have estimated that the $1,400 with time and interest will cost the taxpayer about $6,000 Look at the bill and decide for yourself. Do your research and see why people voted the way they did. The source of funds is not a bottomless pit.