MY WORD: Gender arguments and abortion

Recently two female readers reached out to me after reading my article in which I voiced opposition to all abortions ("MY WORD: Opposing abortion is absolute," March 2).
One of them said, “Caleb, if you do not have a uterus then you cannot have an opinion on abortion.”
The next lady said, “Abortion should only be discussed by a woman and her doctor.”
These are common statements made by abortion supporters and I would like to take a moment to explain why they should be abandoned for better argumentation.
When an abortion supporter says, “You cannot have an opinion on abortion unless you have a uterus” they are unwittingly alienating their transgender friends. Supporters of transgenderism will say, “There are women that have a uterus and there are women who do not.”
Transgenderism claims that gender has zero to do with one’s genitalia. Not all abortion supporters support transgenderism, but I believe most transgenderism supporters would support abortion.
Are abortion supporters willing to alienate transgenders for the sake of excluding men?
The same argument (no uterus, no opinion), again, unwittingly alienates half of abortion supporters. There are plenty of males out there that support killing babies in the womb. However, if I cannot have a negative opinion of abortion because I do not have a uterus, then men who have a supportive opinion of abortion are forbidden from having an opinion because they too are lacking a uterus.
This kind of seems like cutting your nose off to spite your face.
If a man cannot have an opinion on abortion, does that mean male doctors are no longer allowed to perform abortions? A male doctor would first have to think abortions were morally justified before he could perform such an operation, but we are now being told he is forbidden to even form an opinion.
Is every employee of Planned Parenthood a female? How could a male function in such a work environment if he was banned from having an opinion at all?
In December of 2020 President Biden elected Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services. Aborting babies in the womb is a medical procedure that would fall under Becerra’s jurisdiction. Does Becerra’s lack of a uterus disbar him from having an opinion on one of America’s most debated “medical procedures?”
This brings us to the second argument: “Abortion should only be discussed by a woman and her doctor.”
This statement is said solely to keep “Bible thumpers” out of the conversation. OK, only doctors and pregnant women can discuss abortion. Preachers have been removed from the conversation, but so have all male educators and politicians/legislators who are not also medical doctors. This is quite a sexist idea coming from the “tolerant party.”