MY WORD: Gender arguments and abortion

Recently two female readers reached out to me after reading my article in which I voiced opposition to all abortions ("MY WORD: Opposing abortion is absolute," March 2).

One of them said, “Caleb, if you do not have a uterus then you cannot have an opinion on abortion.”

The next lady said, “Abortion should only be discussed by a woman and her doctor.”

These are common statements made by abortion supporters and I would like to take a moment to explain why they should be abandoned for better argumentation.

When an abortion supporter says, “You cannot have an opinion on abortion unless you have a uterus” they are unwittingly alienating their transgender friends. Supporters of transgenderism will say, “There are women that have a uterus and there are women who do not.”

Transgenderism claims that gender has zero to do with one’s genitalia. Not all abortion supporters support transgenderism, but I believe most transgenderism supporters would support abortion.

Are abortion supporters willing to alienate transgenders for the sake of excluding men?