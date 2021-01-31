MY WORD: Help me help others get better

Everywhere I look I see emotional pain. This past year has truly taken a devastating toll on people mentally.

We have watched our cities being burned. We have seen and felt the civil unrest. We watched in disbelief as the capital was stormed. Add to that the stress of virtual learning, the shutdown of life as we knew it, the constant political disagreements and COVID-19 and what you have is millions of people that have reached the end of their rope.

In the past when our country faced hard times, such as 9/11, we tried to find common ground. We tried to help each other stand strong, to persevere and to look forward to better days. Now it seems as though we look for what divides us and use that as a tool to attack each other, but this path will only lead us to further pain and suffering. Our lives are a here and gone in the blink of an eye.

In the history of the universe, we are inconsequential and irrelevant, so should we not spend our brief time on this planet celebrating the joys we have been blessed with and help lessen the sorrows of our neighbor?

During this last year I have personally tried to resolve myself to be an encourager, a healer, a supporter, a friend, a sufferer and a uniter. I fail at this most days.