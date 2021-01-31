MY WORD: Help me help others get better

Everywhere I look I see emotional pain. This past year has truly taken a devastating toll on people mentally.
We have watched our cities being burned. We have seen and felt the civil unrest. We watched in disbelief as the capital was stormed. Add to that the stress of virtual learning, the shutdown of life as we knew it, the constant political disagreements and COVID-19 and what you have is millions of people that have reached the end of their rope.
In the past when our country faced hard times, such as 9/11, we tried to find common ground. We tried to help each other stand strong, to persevere and to look forward to better days. Now it seems as though we look for what divides us and use that as a tool to attack each other, but this path will only lead us to further pain and suffering. Our lives are a here and gone in the blink of an eye.
In the history of the universe, we are inconsequential and irrelevant, so should we not spend our brief time on this planet celebrating the joys we have been blessed with and help lessen the sorrows of our neighbor?
During this last year I have personally tried to resolve myself to be an encourager, a healer, a supporter, a friend, a sufferer and a uniter. I fail at this most days.
However, every day that I am blessed to be on this earth, I will try to continue this journey. I ask you to join me on this endeavor.
Help a neighbor in pain, see the commonality in those you disagree with, control your tongue when needed, love those who persecute you and shoulder the burden for a fellow man/woman who can no longer go on.
Many will read this and take this message as naive and foolhardy, but I guarantee that if you embrace this path that we as a nation are currently on, you will surely face self-destruction.
So, I urge you to join me, help a neighbor, look for the commonality in others, hold your tongue, be a shoulder to lean on, and let’s change our paths away for the land of hate and division towards the one of love and unity.
The writer manages the YMCA in Martinsville.