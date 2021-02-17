MY WORD: How can a Christian oppose capital punishment and support abortion?

My Dad has told me that when he was young that everyone that told him “don’t smoke” was a smoker. That’s a contradiction. Right?

Webster’s Dictionary defines a contradiction as, “a situation in which inherent factors, actions, or propositions are inconsistent or contrary to one another.” Some think that I am guilty of a contradiction when I say that I am supportive of capital punishment but opposed to abortion.

Both involve taking life, so how can I be for one but against the other? Below are some thoughts that hopefully can clear up any confusion.

Our governor, Ralph Northam, supports late-term abortions, but he does not support capital punishment.

Do you know that one of the most popular arguments for supporting killing babies in the womb is the question, “What if a woman is raped and conceives? Shouldn’t she be able to kill the baby in the womb?”

So, logically, here is Ralph Northam’s reasoning: We can kill the baby conceived by rape, but we cannot execute the man who raped a woman [and killed her]. A crime was committed, and the only life being taken is the baby’s, not the criminal’s.