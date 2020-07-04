MY WORD: It's time we looked at the names 'Patrick' and 'Henry' -- and some others

Francis West in particular, chairman of the board of Patrick Henry when it opened, publicly fought against the admission and matriculation of Patrick Henry’s first Black student, Hazel Adams, in 1962. Her experience at Patrick Henry caused her to drop out after only her first day of class.

State Senator William F. Stone was also a board member and also opposed Ms. Adams’ matriculation. Again, there is an argument that all three of these men were instrumental in establishing the college so keeping these halls named after them is right.

According to that logic, however, the statue of Stonewall Jackson on Monument Avenue in Richmond ought to remain to honor one of Virginia Military Institute’s most famous educators.

This argument is unconvincing to a generation demanding more social justice and much less white privilege and whitewashing of history. It should not happen that any college continue its educational mission by inviting local Black students into the college community and asking them to sit within buildings named for white men who did not respect Black citizens’ rights to an integrated education.

We can do better. We can rename the buildings at Patrick henry Community College and in so doing build more solid bridges to the diverse communities that comprise Martinsville and Henry County.

It is a small step, it is a symbolic step, but it is a necessary step.

The writer is an assistant professor of history and religion at Patrick Henry Community College.

