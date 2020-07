MY WORD: It's time we looked at the names 'Patrick' and 'Henry' -- and some others

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has initiated a worldwide pushback against the white privilege that has dominated American society for well over two centuries. In Virginia, this has reference to statues of Christopher Columbus, Stonewall Jackson and Williams C. Wickham, the latter two officers in the Confederate army, being taken down. The Woodrow Wilson Building at Princeton University is being renamed since, unfortunately, President Wilson was an open and politically powerful racist.

Locally, there is something we can do at Patrick Henry Community College.

As is well-known, Patrick Henry was a slaveholder as well as a lawyer and a legislator. There is an argument that the college was named for Patrick County and Henry County, which is true insofar as it goes, but both counties were named after Patrick Henry, a slaveholder.

Perhaps, a change of name is in order for the college and some of its buildings in a diverse community like Martinsville ,which has a substantial Black population. I would note that Franklin County-born local educator Booker T. Washington, who spent his life promoting education and social justice, has no Virginia Community College named after him.