MY WORD: Opposing abortion is absolute

A woman read my last writing in support of capital punishment while opposing abortion ("MY WORD: Opposing death penalty, supporting abortion?", Feb. 18). She had no problem with my supporting capital punishment; she did not view my two positions as contradictory. Her question after reading my article was if we can really say that all abortions are wrong?
She then went on to tell me about a young girl she once encountered who had been impregnated by her own father. She said that if the young girl gave birth, her own life could be at risk in the birthing process. Her question to me was, “Is killing a baby in the womb permissible in such cases?”
We are all in agreement that rape and incestuous molestation are immoral. In the illustration, sexual crimes were committed that resulted in conception, and the suggested solution of some is, “Kill the baby in the womb.”
I think we all know the saying that “two wrongs don’t make a right.” You may not appreciate how I am framing it, but with all emotions aside, that is what is being suggested: molestation followed by killing an innocent baby in the womb. I don’t think that is permissible.
Someone says, “Well, we are not killing the infant to as a ‘solution’ per se, but rather to escape the potential health risk during delivery.” Is “potential risk” grounds for ending a separate human life?
Most people will look at this situation with emotion rather than reason (I have compassion for the girl’s plight, but we are now discussing killing an innocent life).
Imagine it this way: My wife is 25 years old, and the doctor comes in saying, “Caleb, there’s an 80% your wife will die during labor.” Do I respond with, “Ok, let's kill the baby?”
If we can kill a young girl’s baby in the womb then we can kill any woman’s baby in the womb. Age is not a justification for killing a baby in the womb, and neither is potential risk to the mother.
Can I ask a new question regarding the illustration of the young girl that was impregnated by her father? What does that have to do with grown women who fornicate (sex outside of marriage), get pregnant and then kill their babies in the womb? It’s “apples and oranges.”
In 2018 there were 619,591 legal abortions performed, and a small fraction of those were performed on babies conceived by rape or incest. The majority were performed because of irresponsible sex. I’ve been married for five years, and I can say that it is very easy to not get pregnant if you are not wanting a baby.
The illustration of the young girl molested by her father conjures up much sympathy. However, in reality, it has zero to do with the common abortion performed in America. I do not believe that the illustration justifies the taking of innocent life.