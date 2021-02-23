MY WORD: Our lessons from Black history

February is a special month for me. My birthday is on the 10th, and it’s Black History Month.

Black history is a time when we all can look back and reflect on how Black people had to struggle to exist and how they showed unbelievable strength. I believe their strong belief in God caused them to hold on to hope of being free. Despite the fact that Black people were thought of as being dumb, many of them became builders and inventors with great skills. Many things used today were made by slaves.

Black history highlights some of the things that continue to go on today. Knowing what went on in the past hopefully will keep us from seeing a repetition of yesterday. All people can learn from what happened then and put forth an effort to do better now.

Black history brings out the truth that all people have not been treated equal, but the history uncovers the good and the bad that make up the Black experience.

Black history described the suffering, pain and endurance of Black people. There was little love for them. Today everybody should work overtime to find the love that we’ve all been commanded to have for one another. Mistreating any person is wrong, and our history is proof that black people were cruelly mistreated. No human being should be forced to be obedient to another human being.