MY WORD: Our lessons from Black history

February is a special month for me. My birthday is on the 10th, and it’s Black History Month.
Black history is a time when we all can look back and reflect on how Black people had to struggle to exist and how they showed unbelievable strength. I believe their strong belief in God caused them to hold on to hope of being free. Despite the fact that Black people were thought of as being dumb, many of them became builders and inventors with great skills. Many things used today were made by slaves.
Black history highlights some of the things that continue to go on today. Knowing what went on in the past hopefully will keep us from seeing a repetition of yesterday. All people can learn from what happened then and put forth an effort to do better now.
Black history brings out the truth that all people have not been treated equal, but the history uncovers the good and the bad that make up the Black experience.
Black history described the suffering, pain and endurance of Black people. There was little love for them. Today everybody should work overtime to find the love that we’ve all been commanded to have for one another. Mistreating any person is wrong, and our history is proof that black people were cruelly mistreated. No human being should be forced to be obedient to another human being.
Black history shows that Black people of yesterday paved the way for Black people today. There are so many great Black people today who have worked hard to reach their goals. We are a proud people. We have a rich heritage, and we have love in our hearts for other people regardless of the race.
We should all pray that what happened in Black history never happens again. Learning about the history of our people will show that disliking people because of their race is wrong.
God’s love does not discriminate. His grace and mercy helps all people. When we stand before him, race won’t matter. Hel probably will ask a very important question: “How can you love me who you’ve never seen and hate your brother?”
In order to love God, you have to love everybody, because God is love.
The passing of Miss Cicely Tyson caused me to think about a few great Black people. They’re some of my favorites. Here are some of them:
Maya Angelou: I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands, you need to be able to throw something back.”
Ella Fitzgerald: “Where is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”
Barbara Jordan: “A spirit of harmony can only survive is each of us remember that we share a common destiny.”
Emma Jean Thomas, my nana: “Always look for the good in all things, and trust in God.”
Like my ancestors I’m keeping the faith and praying for peace, love and unity among all people.
The writer lives in Martinsville.