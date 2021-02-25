MY WORD: Please explain vaccine process

I am asking for some clarification on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is my understanding you register with the Virginia Department of Health, as I have, and get updates about the vaccine, which tell me I have been on the list since the end of January.

Meanwhile, friends tell me to check the Sovah Health website either Thursday or Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. for updates to shots being available in Danville and in Martinsville. I have done that for the past two weeks only to find that their clinics fill up very fast.

That is to be expected, as there is more demand than supply right now. I am in the Phase 1b category and find it hard, like many others, to get the shot.

The health department says there will be no skipping the line to get a shot, but it seems to me that if you are on the list and then you can call these available clinics and get an appointment, you do skip the line to get your shot earlier.

Wouldn't it be more efficient for the health department to run the clinics and call the ones on its list first or allow for half the supply that day to go to them and the other half to people who call on a first-come, first-served basis?