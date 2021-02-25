MY WORD: Please explain vaccine process

I am asking for some clarification on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It is my understanding you register with the Virginia Department of Health, as I have, and get updates about the vaccine, which tell me I have been on the list since the end of January.
Meanwhile, friends tell me to check the Sovah Health website either Thursday or Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. for updates to shots being available in Danville and in Martinsville. I have done that for the past two weeks only to find that their clinics fill up very fast.
That is to be expected, as there is more demand than supply right now. I am in the Phase 1b category and find it hard, like many others, to get the shot.
The health department says there will be no skipping the line to get a shot, but it seems to me that if you are on the list and then you can call these available clinics and get an appointment, you do skip the line to get your shot earlier.
Wouldn't it be more efficient for the health department to run the clinics and call the ones on its list first or allow for half the supply that day to go to them and the other half to people who call on a first-come, first-served basis?
I am just wondering how many shots are being given at the health department, because it seems in reality that many people have waited three months or longer as has been reported in the paper.
For people who are working, whether in the public or from home, to have to check your phone or computer every 15 minutes for several days or so does not seem like a very efficient way to work the system, if the system is already in place.
Do health department employees then expend unnecessary hours trying to contact people on the list who have already managed to get an appointment through a clinic? Couldn't they be contacting folks who do not have internet access or can't seem to be fortunate enough to get a slot in a timely manner?
I know there are a lot of procedures to be followed, but it still doesn't seem like the best way to run a system that has said you must register first and then be called and, at the same time, says if you can be quick enough to get an appointment elsewhere, that is OK, too.
Like I said I don't know all the ins and outs of it, but it seems like it would be less confusing to work the list first and get through that rather than having it wide open or a combination of the two.
If you had 1,200 shots, it doesn't seem it would be difficult to call 600 people first and ask them if they prefer the Danville or Martinsville site that day and then allocate the remaining 600 shots on a first-come, first-served basis.
I hope someone can explain this better.
The writer lives in Henry County.