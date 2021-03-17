MY WORD: Reflecting on our year of COVID-19

Last Saturday, March 13, marked the one-year anniversary of Sovah Health's standing up our Incident Command Center in preparation for our first COVID-19-positive patient.

To commemorate the dedication and professionalism of all our frontline workers, we will hosted drive-by parades around our hospitals, and we will observed moments of silence throughout the day on Monday to remember the lives lost, followed by a song of celebration to honor the survivors and our dedicated team.

We want to remember and celebrate all the hard work, dedication, happy, and sad times we have gone through as a team this past year. We ask the community to participate with us on social media where we will share a video of the parade and highlight our health care heroes.

During the early days of the pandemic, emotions were high as we prepared for the unknown. When our care team initially started diagnosing COVID-19 in our hospital, we realized that symptoms of the virus can vary among individuals and spread very quickly. These two fundamentals were critical in how we treated and responded to the virus.