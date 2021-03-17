MY WORD: Reflecting on our year of COVID-19

Last Saturday, March 13, marked the one-year anniversary of Sovah Health's standing up our Incident Command Center in preparation for our first COVID-19-positive patient.
To commemorate the dedication and professionalism of all our frontline workers, we will hosted drive-by parades around our hospitals, and we will observed moments of silence throughout the day on Monday to remember the lives lost, followed by a song of celebration to honor the survivors and our dedicated team.
We want to remember and celebrate all the hard work, dedication, happy, and sad times we have gone through as a team this past year. We ask the community to participate with us on social media where we will share a video of the parade and highlight our health care heroes.
During the early days of the pandemic, emotions were high as we prepared for the unknown. When our care team initially started diagnosing COVID-19 in our hospital, we realized that symptoms of the virus can vary among individuals and spread very quickly. These two fundamentals were critical in how we treated and responded to the virus.
Our quick response and preparedness in unknown conditions demonstrates the power of our employees, the strength of our team, and the value of our community-centered care. Every day, our team at Sovah Health showed up to care for our neighbors, families and friends. If there is a sliver lining of this pandemic, it is that we are more connected to each other and our community.
Over the last year, Sovah Health has continued to be on the forefront of this evolving pandemic. Our response and actions shaped how many other hospitals and communities prepared for and responded to the virus. From early on, we understood the importance of a timely diagnosis to prevent further spread of the virus, so we worked closely with our partners to increase access to testing and treatment options to improve outcomes for our patients.
Most recently, we are taking part in vaccinating our community as we work to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
This month and as we go forward, join us in remembering the many lives we lost to the virus, honoring the survivors, and celebrating all healthcare heroes. We are grateful for our community who trusted us with their care and for our many partners who have worked alongside and supported our team during a challenging year.
We are proud to be your hometown hospital, today and every day. Together, we are #SovahStrong.
Thank you to our first responders in Henry County, Martinsville, and Patrick County for making the parade possible. We appreciate all of you for working alongside us.
The writer is the marketing director for Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville.