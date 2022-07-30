MY WORD: Sovah-Health is dedicated to the community

Dear Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County Residents:

Over the past few weeks, I have heard your concerns and questions about the overall status of Sovah Health – Martinsville. We understand that providing a broad range of services to our community is important and recognize that there is some unease around some recent transitions but want to assure you that this is not an indication that the hospital is planning to scale back any of our other services. I, along with the over 1000 employees including physicians, nurses, and staff, am more dedicated than ever to the success of our hospital and remaining the primary provider of healthcare for our community.

We have continually invested in our services to ensure quality care for our patients, and in the last year we completed more than $2 million in capital improvements to the Martinsville campus. These investments include acquiring a Cephid Machine for in-house COVID-19 testing and upgrading our 3D mammography equipment. We also understand the importance of providing care to all our neighbors, regardless of their ability to pay; and in 2021 provided nearly $17 million in uncompensated care to those in need.

Fulfilling our mission of Making Communities Healthier doesn’t stop at the doors of our hospital, however. We are very proud of the support we provide to local charities and organizations and in 2021, it was our pleasure to sponsor more than 15 organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Hope Center Ministries, the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce, the Martinsville Henry County YMCA, Piedmont Arts, the Southern Area Agency on Aging, and many more.

Our team of caregivers is passionate about enhancing the quality of services we provide and developing new services to meet the changing needs of our region. We are amazed every day by the compassion, care and innovative spirit that fuels our growing team. We are proud of the incredible impact our employees have not only here as they serve our patients, but also out in the community, where they serve our local school districts, churches, non-profits and more.

In addition, our team of providers has expanded as well. Since October 2021, Sovah Health – Martinsville has recruited new providers in Hospital Medicine, Orthopedics, Wound Care and Oncology and we are actively recruiting others. These individuals not only bring advanced expertise to our region but also contribute to our collective economic sustainability by making Martinsville their home.

For over a century, Sovah Health – Martinsville’s dedication to providing quality care and exceptional service has been felt by patients, their loved ones, and our entire community. Again, we want to assure our community that there are no shuttered doors at Sovah Health—Martinsville, and we are excited for what’s to come as the hospital continues expanding and improving our service lines.

We look forward to serving you for generations to come.