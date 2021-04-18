MY WORD: Take care of post-pandemic you

Life has changed in ways both big and small over the last year. Plans were suspended and priorities shifted as we cautiously made our way through a situation that we had never experienced, much less imagined would happen. As we get closer than ever to putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us – thanks to wider vaccine distribution and safe practices to slow the spread of the virus – many of us are looking forward to getting back to the things we’ve been missing – planned vacations on pause, suspended social gatherings, even just dropping by a friend’s or loved one’s for a coffee catch-up.

There is one priority, however, that we have all shared during the pandemic that should remain high on your list: your health. If there is one thing we have collectively learned over the last year it is that – in short – your health means everything.

We have put a lot of time and energy into protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19, and that is very important and worthwhile. But taking care of your health means a lot more than successfully staying virus-free. It means taking charge of your health, so you can stay on top of any issues that arise before they become serious. It means not delaying the care you need to feel better and get healthier so you can fully enjoy all of those things we’ve been missing lately.