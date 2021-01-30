MY WORD: Take your heart to heart in February

If the classic shape of a heart pops into your mind when you think of February, you’re not alone. With Valentine’s Day falling at the exact mid-point of the month, stores are filled with heart-shaped cards, candy and more to celebrate the annual holiday of love.

But there’s another reason that hearts should be on your mind right now. Each February we celebrate American Heart Month – a perfect time to refocus on staying heart healthy and giving this important organ the attention it deserves.

Your heart is one of the hardest working and – at the same time – most vulnerable muscles in your body. Maintaining good heart health and ensuring that your heart has what it needs to keep ticking properly can help you add years to your life.

Unfortunately, according to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women, with one in four people dying of it each year.

This February, heart health is more important than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a greater spotlight on our health and wellness, and heart disease can put you at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.