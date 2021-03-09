MY WORD: The pipeline is unnecessary for U.S.

In response to the letter regarding Biden, gas prices and the Keystone Pipeline ("'Come together' to build animosity," March 3), the pipeline sends about 750,000 barrels of heavy crude each day to the United States, where it is processed and the vast majority of it sent overseas. Since it has started, there has been over 50 leaks and spills, as it is an environmental hazard that is not needed or warranted.

Companies in the United States produce more than 10 million barrels of oil per day, and we do not use that and send a large portion of it overseas as well as keeping our reserves topped out. There is a super abundance of gas and oil, as its usage is decreasing and continuing to decrease each day.

By 2030, no major car company in the world will produce cars with combustion engines. Car companies are decreasing the production daily. Quite simply, we do not need any gas or oil from outside agencies, nor do we need the ecological challenges of piping it through our country. The oil and gas companies will continue to manipulate their prices the best they can for as long as they can to make profits for their shareholders. President Biden has nothing to do with the price of gas, nor does the Keystone Pipeline.