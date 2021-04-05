MY WORD: There is no reason to try to limit voters' rights

There are 27 amendments to the Constitution. Amendments are made as an effort to improve or get closer ‟to form a more perfect union…” They do not always work out and can get repealed, as with the amendment to establish prohibition of liquor (18th amendment) and its repeal (22). Amendments are a gage of the pulse of voters, and it ebbs and flows in our history.

There are four amendments that pertain to the right to vote. This is how important voters' rights are to our nation.

Each of these specific voting amendments begin with “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of …” Section Two of each of these amendments says that ‟Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Recently the governor of Georgia signed a bill that abridges voters’ rights in his state with various and outrageous voter suppression. This bill is done with no evidence of election misconduct.

In fact, Georgia’s Republican attorney general validated the many recounts of the 2020 election. He then had to deal with Donald Trump’s effort to demean his integrity by telling him he “needed to find” enough votes to overturn the outcome in Trump’s favor.