MY WORD: These COVID-19 efforts deserve praise

Kudos to local businesses and the Blue Ridge Regional Library System for their efforts to keep us safe while providing essential services during this deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses from auto repair to grocery stores have introduced changes designed to promote masking, social distancing and stringent personal hygiene so necessary to keep the virus at bay.

Gunter Nissan has reconfigured its seating arrangements in its waiting area. There are fewer chairs and spacing allows for 5 to 6 feet between occupants. There is ample room to move about without close encounters with other customers. Employees wear masks when interfacing with the public

Grocers, such as Aldi and Kroger, provide a safe shopping experience beginning at the entrance to their stores. Customers have access to cart- and hand-sanitation stations even before their shopping experiences begins. Floor signs are readily apparent at both stores to keep everyone socially distanced when queuing-up to purchase groceries.

Aldi goes a step further to provide arrows on the floor to establish one-way aisles. Plexiglas is in place at both stores at check-out stations to protect workers and shoppers alike. Employees in both stores are fully masked when restocking and checking-out purchases.