MY WORD: Was it a great era or great error?

I read a letter regarding the lack of unity and leadership abilities of Biden-Harris (oh yes, and the price of gas) ("New administration isn't doing any 'uniting'," March 23) in which the writer seems concerned with the newly elected leadership but was, from what I have read in the past, extremely happy with the ex-administration. He is not alone by any means in this regard, and it will be a tough time for them.

This problem is going to be tough on supporters of the ex-president, especially when they reflect back what they perceive to be his excellent handling of Charlottesville and how he praised "the good people" that were there as well. His handling of the Jan. 6 MAGA supporters to attack on the Capitol cannot be forgotten. After the attack he said "This day will be remembered for eternity. This is what happens..."

Almost like Roosevelt's "this day will live in infamy." When you can get folks to attack your Capitol, you have to admit, that person has power and control over people, and they are following their leader. I doubt you will see the current administration have the power over their supporters.