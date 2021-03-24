MY WORD: Was it a great era or great error?

I read a letter regarding the lack of unity and leadership abilities of Biden-Harris (oh yes, and the price of gas) ("New administration isn't doing any 'uniting'," March 23) in which the writer seems concerned with the newly elected leadership but was, from what I have read in the past, extremely happy with the ex-administration. He is not alone by any means in this regard, and it will be a tough time for them.
This problem is going to be tough on supporters of the ex-president, especially when they reflect back what they perceive to be his excellent handling of Charlottesville and how he praised "the good people" that were there as well. His handling of the Jan. 6 MAGA supporters to attack on the Capitol cannot be forgotten. After the attack he said "This day will be remembered for eternity. This is what happens..."
Almost like Roosevelt's "this day will live in infamy." When you can get folks to attack your Capitol, you have to admit, that person has power and control over people, and they are following their leader. I doubt you will see the current administration have the power over their supporters.
Many supporters think the ex-president brought us together during the pandemic and saved us all, comforting us with "we got this under control; we will be fully operational by Easter," even after we all heard the recording with him fully knowing how horrific it was and after we found out he sent 18 tons of PPE equipment to China in January 2020.
Heck in his last four weeks in office, he never mentioned the virus once. Folks back him up, saying, "He did not want us frightened and to keep our anxiety levels down." Great leadership? You be the judge. I will guarantee you that type of leadership will not be seen the next four years.
In the end, our children and grandchildren watched the past four years with open eyes. They watched the pride and the praise many of their parents and grandparents bestowed on the ex-president. They called him a uniter, a fighter, a good Christian man with morality and convictions, their kind of man and leader.
The kind of man that says "don't take crap off of anyone, call them names if you have to, put a label on them, belittle them, call them Pocahontas, Lying Ted, Lying Hillary, Little Marco, make fun of any disabilities they may have. If they don't worship you, they are not worthy of you spitting on them. Make them fear you!"
I guess some folks think this type of leadership will serve their children well in school, sports and throughout the rest of their lives. I can guarantee you other folks don't.
Some folks' think the last for years was the end of the best era ever. Others thought it was an end to the worst error ever.
The writer is a native of Martinsville who lives now in Sunset Beach, N.C.