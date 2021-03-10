MY WORD: We have to keep an eye on our government

Too many people in this country have kept their heads in the sand for too long. My wife says I watch too much news, but I don't think you can watch it enough to even keep up with how fast things are changing.

It started back in the 1990s when Bill Clinton was president, and I would listen to talk radio while I worked. I would hear things that didn't seem possible or even feasible, so I would come home and research some of the things I had heard. It soon be came apparent that our government wasn't always working for the good of the people.

This went on for years, and regardless of the party in power, I discovered most things done in our government are for the personal gain of our representatives or some of their associates (or I should say accomplices?). That's how most of our senators and elected officials are worth millions of dollars while only being paid no more than $174,000 a year.

It would be nearly impossible for me to sit down and explain all the corruption and malfeasance I have observed during the past 25 to 30 years. And if I tried actually to put it all together and explain it at one time (which would take quite awhile), most people would be overwhelmed with disbelief.