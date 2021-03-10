MY WORD: We have to keep an eye on our government

Too many people in this country have kept their heads in the sand for too long. My wife says I watch too much news, but I don't think you can watch it enough to even keep up with how fast things are changing.
It started back in the 1990s when Bill Clinton was president, and I would listen to talk radio while I worked. I would hear things that didn't seem possible or even feasible, so I would come home and research some of the things I had heard. It soon be came apparent that our government wasn't always working for the good of the people.
This went on for years, and regardless of the party in power, I discovered most things done in our government are for the personal gain of our representatives or some of their associates (or I should say accomplices?). That's how most of our senators and elected officials are worth millions of dollars while only being paid no more than $174,000 a year.
It would be nearly impossible for me to sit down and explain all the corruption and malfeasance I have observed during the past 25 to 30 years. And if I tried actually to put it all together and explain it at one time (which would take quite awhile), most people would be overwhelmed with disbelief.
We now have an administration that has passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. The bill contains less than 9% devoted to actual COVID-19 containment. Another small portion will send every adult and their dependents $1400 - along with incarcerated felons and many people living in our country illegally. The rest is pork barrel projects, bailouts for poorly run cities and states and paybacks to unions for their support.
Another bill up for passage is the Equality Act. Everyone needs to look at what this bill would do to ordinary citizens in this country. It will be used as a tool by this leftist government to threaten and punish conservatives and Christians who do not want to fully cooperate with their liberal agendas.
Many things are happening quickly in our country now. I see liberals on Facebook every day denying there is a crisis of mass illegal immigration at our border. If people don't wake up and start paying attention, they're going to get up one morning and say, "What happened to this country?"
They, themselves, are what happened - they became too compliant and relaxed in their daily life that the world was no longer the world they once knew.
The writer lives in Collinsville.