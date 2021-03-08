MY WORD: We need to take care of our trash first

Most people do not realize that the joining the Paris Climate Accord was not voted on by Congress, because it would not have passed.
This was all set up to take our taxpayers' money to help other countries for their environmental needs. We as usual will be footing the largest part of the cost proposed to fight climate change. Just like for the UN and the WHO, we are the driving force in funds for what many people see as little dividends.
The purpose in this letter is to complain that we are spending a tremendous amount of money to help other countries, while we have our own recycling and trash collection to maintain.
We need more emphasis on our own trash collection, such as more neighborhood trash collection efforts. It is a matter of pride in our community, and while the abundance of trash is bad, we need to do our part as well, as there is trash all over our highways just in the Henry County area.
If anyone has not been on the back roads in our area, I would encourage you to ride around and take a look. Take a look at the access road which goes behind Hardee's near the Martinsville Speedway, on the road between Tractor Supply and Gunter Nissan, which runs into the Fisher Farm Road. Look at any of the on ramps to get on the bypass or any of the loops to get on U.S. 220.
Take a look at any roads leading to the county Dumpsters. The county works hard to keep these Dumpsters clean and provides a place for our trash. We as citizens have a responsibility to use these facilities to leave our trash, not spreading all over our highways.
Instead of spending taxpayers' money in other countries, why not spend money on enforcing stronger littering laws, cameras at strategic locations and have more jail inmates picking up trash?
These men in jail need something to do. They need to earn some money for calls, snacks and above all have something to do. I have friends in jail who have nobody to send them any money for calls or snacks, and it is not fair for the other inmates that have on one.
Obviously you would not want any high-risk inmates doing this pickup, but these people need help and something to do with their time. Politicians need to start putting Americans first, like a former president said, and stop spending billions outside our own country.
The writer lives in Spencer.