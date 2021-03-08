MY WORD: We need to take care of our trash first

Most people do not realize that the joining the Paris Climate Accord was not voted on by Congress, because it would not have passed.

This was all set up to take our taxpayers' money to help other countries for their environmental needs. We as usual will be footing the largest part of the cost proposed to fight climate change. Just like for the UN and the WHO, we are the driving force in funds for what many people see as little dividends.

The purpose in this letter is to complain that we are spending a tremendous amount of money to help other countries, while we have our own recycling and trash collection to maintain.

We need more emphasis on our own trash collection, such as more neighborhood trash collection efforts. It is a matter of pride in our community, and while the abundance of trash is bad, we need to do our part as well, as there is trash all over our highways just in the Henry County area.

If anyone has not been on the back roads in our area, I would encourage you to ride around and take a look. Take a look at the access road which goes behind Hardee's near the Martinsville Speedway, on the road between Tractor Supply and Gunter Nissan, which runs into the Fisher Farm Road. Look at any of the on ramps to get on the bypass or any of the loops to get on U.S. 220.