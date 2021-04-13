MY WORD: 'Who cares' about reversion? We do.

The Martinsville city attorney says, “Who cares?” Citizens say, “We do.”

As various department heads in the city of Martinsville try and find some smidgen of clarity on what to tell their staffs about reversion and send emails to city administration, Macho Man [Eric] Monday responds with “who cares?” ("City’s quiet reversion," April 4).

And when asked about Henry County's assuming city debt, he responds, “It’s in our damn pleading, they don’t assume debt.”

Well if the public knew anything about what is going on with reversion, he wouldn’t have to bother with these annoying little questions that affect other peoples lives.

If not for the articles that Bill Wyatt has in the Martinsville Bulletin, we would never know anything. If any citizen had access to the “damn pleading,” we would love to read it.

This decision affects every citizen of Martinsville and Henry County, and none of us are allowed to have any information or be included in discussions. Everything is a secret, and folks that should worry all of us.

And having someone with Mr. Monday’s demeanor representing you, I seriously doubt the mere citizens are his greatest concern. Just my opinion.